TAMMY CHERI SLONE, 58, of Ashland died Aug. 8 in Community Hospice. She was an office manager at Bill Cole Automall. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers may be directed to Wildwood Church of God, 3500 South 29th St., Ashland, 41102; or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101.

