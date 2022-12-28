TAMMY JACKSON, 64 of Louisa, Ky., mother of Mary Louise Jackson, Kevin Tyson Jackson, and Timothy Shane Jackson, died Dec. 23. She retired as a Bus Monitor from the Lawrence County Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to help offset funeral expenses. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.

