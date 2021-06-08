TERESA LYNN GRIFFITH, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Doug Griffith, died June 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked at Bellefonte Hospital as a billing specialist. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 12 at Living Waters Worship Center, 1315 Marsh Hill Dr., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.

