TERRY J. LEEP, 73, of Flatwoods, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed peacefully in his home on May 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. Terry was the husband of Ruby Leep; she was his "rock." He was born July 2, 1949, and was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Jim Leep and nephew Rusty Leep. Terry was a 1967 graduate of Fairland High School where he played football and was named offensive all-star. He remained a Fairland Dragon for the rest of his life. After graduating, Terry proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve for twenty-seven years and received four Army Commendation Medals before he eventually retired. He was a member of 302 Field Hospital Army Reserves. He also retired from Western Southern Life Insurance. Post retirement (because Terry could never not work), he drove a bus for nine years for Active Day transporting individuals with developmental disabilities to their day center. Over the years, Terry occasionally attended church for special family events and most recently he accepted Christ as his personal savior. He never met a stranger and touched many lives with his outgoing personality, sense of humor and quick wit. Although possibly up for debate, he claimed to be Nanny's favorite. Terry enjoyed working on his enviable tan in his backyard, playing golf, cooking, and he was always true to himself. It is believed that Terry was the biggest Merle Haggard fan ever. In addition to his wife, Terry is leaving behind his son Todd (Stacey) Leep, stepdaughter Winter Myers, stepson Josh (Elyse) Qualls, grandchildren Tori Leep, Maddie (Alex) Guzman, Hunter Leep, great-grandchildren TJ and Theo Gaulds and Gia Guzman. He is also survived by his brothers J.D. (Grace) Leep and Gary (Pam) Leep, his sisters Mary (Joe) Pichert, Janetta Tischer and Debbie (Rob) Steiff, in-laws Rose (Arthur) Ferguson, Harold (Sue) Slone, Ruth Ann (Bill) Damron, Robin (Mike) Highfield, Roger (Barbara) Leep and many nieces and nephews to which Terry was very close. He leaves countless special lifelong friends such as his neighbor Curt and longtime friend Jim Hill. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. His body will be laid to rest in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
