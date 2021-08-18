THELMA L. QUADE, 87, of Ashland, widow of James L. Quade, died Aug. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Community Relations Representative for the local McDonald’s franchise. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment following at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church Decorating Fund, PO Box 1670, Ashland, KY 41105.

