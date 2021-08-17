THELMA PAULINE CHAPMAN LYCAN, 92, of Louisa, Ky., sister of James Chapman and Betty Jan Henson, died Aug. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice House. She was a retired cook for the Lawrence County School System. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, Chapman, Ky.; burial will follow in Peck Cemetery, Chapman. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. 

