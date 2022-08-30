THOMAS A. MCGINNIS, 81, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Judy Rice McGinnis, died Aug. 27 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from T. McGinnis Trucking Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Faith Independent Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Faith Independent Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 764, Ashland, KY, 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
