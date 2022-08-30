THOMAS A. MCGINNIS, 81, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Judy Rice McGinnis, died Aug. 27 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from T. McGinnis Trucking Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Faith Independent Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Faith Independent Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 764, Ashland, KY, 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you