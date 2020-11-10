Essential reporting in volatile times.

THOMAS ALLEN HILGENDORF, 71, of Ashland, husband of Pamela Burt Hilgendorf, died Nov. 7 at home. He retired from G.E. Transportation, worked at Thrift Drug Store and was a small business owner. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Soldiers Helping Soldiers www.armyemergencyrelief.org or to Disabled American Veterans. www.steenfuneralhome.com

