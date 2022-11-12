THOMAS G. LYONS, 74, of Oak Hill, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, died Nov. 10 in Buckeye Forest at Jackson. He worked as a Journeyman wireman with I.B.E.W. Local 317 Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice or to the Gallia Baptist Church, 395 CH and D Road, Oak Hill, OH 45656. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

