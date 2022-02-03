THOMAS VIRGIL McCOY JR., 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Kenova, husband of Chris Martine Williams McCoy, died Jan. 30. He retired from Calgon as an operator and also worked as a glass maker at Pilgrim Glass. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Masks and social distancing are requested. Livestream is available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

