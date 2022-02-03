THOMAS VIRGIL McCOY JR., 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Kenova, husband of Chris Martine Williams McCoy, died Jan. 30. He retired from Calgon as an operator and also worked as a glass maker at Pilgrim Glass. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Masks and social distancing are requested. Livestream is available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings
- Family of Ashland man killed in machine shop accident in Huntington files federal lawsuit
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- National Guard providing support in Huntington hospitals
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Cabell County School outreach assists grandparents with school technology
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at Pro Nails and Spa
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Our Lady of Fatima students serve at Harmony House
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball