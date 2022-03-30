TIMMY D. McCLANAHAN, 64, of Ashland, husband of Diana Fannin McClanahan, died March 25 at home. He retired from customer service with the Kroger Company. A visitation to celebrate his life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. April 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Instead of a guest register, stationary for notes, stories or simple thoughts about Timmy will be provided, or you may bring prior to your arrival, for placement in a memory capsule for his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local food pantry is suggested. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

