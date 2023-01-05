TIMOTHY JOE KEMPER, 74 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Kathy Kemper, died Jan. 3 at home. He retired from the Shipping Department at Armco Steel. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

