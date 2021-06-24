TODD MICHAEL STACY, 26, of Ashland, son of Jill Tucker Stacy and Tommy Stacy, both of Ashland, died June 22. He owned and operated Todd’s Market. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. June 26 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com

