TOM JOE BRADLEY, 84 of Louisa, Ky., husband of Jo Ann Cyrus Bradley, died May 12. He was an Operator at the KY Power/AEP Big Sandy Plant. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 16 at First Baptist Church of Louisa. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you