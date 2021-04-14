TONY WALKER, 71, of Ashland, companion of Sandy Patton of Ashland, died April 11 at home. He retired from Ashland Walmart. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. April 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be one hour before service. Burial at a later date will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. www.steenfuneralhome.com

