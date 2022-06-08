TRAVIS WAYNE UMBERGER of Ashland, husband of Courtney Barrett Umberger, died June 5. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Private family burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in the name of Courtney Umberger for the Blake Elizabeth Umberger College Fund, c/o PNC Bank Account # 4113807546. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

