TRYLLIS MEEK, 85, of Ashland, mother of Paula Williams of Huntington, died May 13 in Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland. She was a Registered Nurse at Lawrence County General Hospital and Jo Linn Health Care Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be noon May 18 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

