VICKI KAY LEGG, 78, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of C. Dale Legg, died April 5 at home. She retired from Ashland Oil and was owner and operator of Spare Time Ceramics Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial following in Milton (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you