VICKI LYNN COLLINS BROWN, 68, of Ashland, wife of Kenneth Brown, died April 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Kentucky Farmer’s Bank. Private service will be April 24 at Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, with burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. The service is available livestreamed by contacting the funeral home for a link to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, PO Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41101-2061.

