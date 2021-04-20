VICTOR LEE KERSEY, 66, of Ashland, husband of Jamie McKenzie Kersey, died April 16 at home. He retired as director of technology at Valvoline, Inc. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 20 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Shop with a Cop FOP #3, PO Box 27, Ashland 41105 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com

