VIRGIL CROOKS WALLACE, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Patty Frasher Wallace, died April 11 at home. He worked in road construction management and home building and developing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisa United Methodist Church Building Fund, 816 Pine Hill Road, Louisa 41230 or to Community Hospice, Ashland. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
