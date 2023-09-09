The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VIRGIL EDWARD HANSHAW, 84, of Westwood, Ky., husband of Leona Johnson Hanshaw, died Sept. 6 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from construction with Ross Brothers and Davis and Burton and was a consultant for Birmingham and SMI Steel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

