Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

VIRGINIA LEAH SWEENEY, 96, of Ashland, widow of Thomas Sweeney, died Aug. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired office manager for Bellefonte Country Club. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.