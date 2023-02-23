VIRGINIA SUE REIHS, 80 of Ashland, wife of James Reihs, died Feb. 21 at home. There will be a celebration of life will at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Livestreaming and condolences at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation opened regarding students dropped off at McDonald's Thursday
- Zachary Allen Hardman
- Marshall stuns Georgia Southern with late rally, 84-83
- Hal Greer traffic to drop to one lane each way during construction
- Rohrbach: DHHR facility will be office space
- Ohio man charged with DUI has license suspended for life
- Lawsuit filed by two candidates ruled ineligible for 2022 Cabell Commission race
- Margo Jane Fotos
- DHHR revises expected use of facility under construction in Cabell County
- Mary Ann Hoskinson Wilkinson
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV wrestling
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team defeats Troy 88-78
- Photos: Area residents continue to deal with flooding
- Photos: Mardi Gras celebration at Heritage Station
- Photos: Wayne vs. Scott, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts weightlifting session
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Webster, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Georgia Southern, men's basketball
- Photos: Community meets with local leaders concerning proposed DHHR group home
- Photos: Girls basketball sectional semifinal, Huntington St. Joe vs. Wahama