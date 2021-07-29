VIRGINIA SUE RINES, 35, of Ashland, daughter of David Gary Jackson and Angel Lee Christian Daniels, died July 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. She worked at area restaurants and Midwestern Beef Delivery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

