WALTER STEWART TAYLOR III, 84 of Ashland, husband of Elizabeth Vincell Taylor, died Dec. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Plant Manager from Kentucky Electric Steel and was Dean of Ashland Community and Technical College. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ, 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

