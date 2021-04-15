WANDA JEAN BOGGS HOGAN, 73, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Daniel Hogan, died April 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Mount Olive Food Pantry, 21610 SR 3, Rush, KY 41168.

