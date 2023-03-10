Wanda Rae Wheeler Clevenger
WANDA RAE WHEELER CLEVENGER passed peacefully at her home on March 7, 2023. Mrs. Clevenger was born on October 15, 1932, in her beloved hometown of Louisa, Ky., to Russell Wheeler and Blanche Mae Hardin Wheeler.

A graduate of Louisa High School, Wanda excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities such as varsity cheerleading and was crowned LHS Basketball Queen. After graduation Wanda enrolled at Marshall College where she continued her studies in Art and Design.

