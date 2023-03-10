WANDA RAE WHEELER CLEVENGER passed peacefully at her home on March 7, 2023. Mrs. Clevenger was born on October 15, 1932, in her beloved hometown of Louisa, Ky., to Russell Wheeler and Blanche Mae Hardin Wheeler.
A graduate of Louisa High School, Wanda excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities such as varsity cheerleading and was crowned LHS Basketball Queen. After graduation Wanda enrolled at Marshall College where she continued her studies in Art and Design.
Wanda married her high school sweetheart, Warren Kenneth Clevenger. Proceeding the nuptials the newlyweds moved to Riverside, California where Mr. Clevenger served in the United States Air Force at March Air Force Base.
While stationed in California, Warren and Wanda welcomed their first son, Mark Wheeler Clevenger. During this time the Clevengers resided in both Texas and Wyoming while Warren completed his duty to his country. Wanda continued to pursue her love of design while developing lifelong friendships as they traveled throughout the United States. Finally returning to Louisa, the family welcomed their second son, Eric Brooke Clevenger.
Her career accolades include establishing and guiding Wheeler-Clevenger Oil Company to achieve the distinction of Sunoco's oldest distributor. Outside of the business, Wanda devoted her time doing exactly what she loved, serving the Lord through her church and donating her time to local charities and organizations such as Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She also found happiness through shopping and traveling throughout the world, curating her artistic touch within her home and other local architectural landmarks.
Many will remember Wanda's remarkable personality and her ability to awe everyone around her. Always one to embrace friendships throughout every moment of her life, her impression was left wherever she went. In her recent years, Wanda's calendar was filled with special visitors and precious friends.
Wanda's vibrant life will live on through her family; her two sons, Mark (Donna) and Eric, and three grandchildren, Caroline, Victoria, and Matthew, who know her best as Fifi.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky, at noon on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Clevenger and her family.
