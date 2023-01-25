Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
WENDELL EUGENE WHITE, 65 of Ashland, husband of Barbara Caldwell White, died Jan. 20 at home. He was a retired Ironworker out of Local 769. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
