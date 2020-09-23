Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILDA MILAM, 72, of Paducah, Ky., previously of Kenova, W.Va., died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. She retired from Western Baptist Hospital where she was a financial counselor. Born Thursday, November 27, 1947, in Kenova, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Riggs and the late Reba Ball Riggs. She is survived by her husband, Willie Milam of Paducah, Ky.; sons, Steve Milam (wife Melissa) of Marshall County, Ky., Joe Milam (wife Beth) of Paducah, Ky.; brother, Bernard Riggs (wife Nancy) of Kenova, W.Va.; sister, Marsha Riggs of Kenova, W.Va.; grandchildren, Cameron Armstrong, Gabe Milam and Zack Milam. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Craycraft; and granddaughter, Sarah Armstrong. A private graveside service will be held at Marshall County Memory Gardens (McNatt Section) in Benton, Ky. There will be no public visitation. Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of all arrangements. 

