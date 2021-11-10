WILLIAM ARTHUR “BILL” CHURCH, 70, of Ashland, Ky., went home to be with his Lord at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida, after a brief illness. Bill was born August 2, 1951, to the late William Henry and Lucy Huntsman Church, growing up in Olive Hill, Ky. Bill proudly served his country in the Army for two years, then the Army National Guard 201st Engineer Batallion for 20 faithful years, retiring as First Sergeant. After leaving the Army, Bill began his career in Law Enforcement, starting as a police officer with the Olive Hill Police and retiring from the Ashland Police Department with 25 years of service. He was a member of the FOP Lodge No. 3, was a Kentucky colonel and faithfully attended Chadwick’s Creek Baptist Church. Above everything, Bill loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The happiest day of his life was when he slipped from this life to see the face of Jesus. Bill leaves behind his adoring wife, Tresa Church, who he lovingly nicknamed “his Sweet T”; one son, Dennis Church (Tiffany) of Ashland, Ky.; three daughters, Christy Sigmon (Trevor) of Vanceburg, Amy Jimenez (Ricardo) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Kimberly Carico of Huntington; five grandchildren, Kelsie Webb, Shawn Church, Gabriel Jiminez, Noah Jiminez and Blake Sigmon; his extended family on Bradley Drive; along with a host of extended family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood, Ky., with Pastor Chuck McCormick officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Kenova American Legion Post No. 93 and the United States Army. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. The services will be streamed live via Facebook Live on the Caniff Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chadwick’s Creek Baptist Church, 5810 Brown Lane, Catlettsburg, KY 41129. Online condolences may be left at www.canifffuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- MU student struck, killed near campus ID’d
- Jessica Huff brings college, pro experience to St. Joe girls
- Huntington East students dismissed early after employee exposed to fentanyl
- Officials say Cabell Huntington Hospital operations running smoothly despite strike
- W.Va. state law enforcement, correctional workers seek hazard pay from governor
- Marshall president-elect to earn $470K per year, can continue philanthropic work
- Strike at Special Metals enters second month
- TERRY RAY “TOPPER” SPRY
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: 2021 Turf Bowl
- Photos: Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic University, football
- Photos: MU men's basketball takes on UPIKE
- Photos: Night on Fifth superintendent's art walk
- Photos: Word on The Block
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: SEIU press conference conducted along 17th Street