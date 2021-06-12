WILLIAM DANNY ESTEP, 74, of Ashland, husband of Terri Griggs Estep, died June 10 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel as an engine operator. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 14 at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

