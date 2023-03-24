WILLIAM E. MARTIN, 86 of Ashland, husband of Phyllis Ann Porter Martin, died March 22 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Armco Steel Administration Department as Community Relations Advisor where he helped the establishment of the Highlands Museum, the Ashland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the preliminary development of Ashland's riverfront park. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 25 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Beech Street Christian Church, 1672 Beech St., Ashland, KY 41102; the Highlands Museum, 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101; William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archives, 304 S. 3rd Street, Ironton, OH 45638, or a charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
