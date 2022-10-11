WILLIAM JASON MEYERS, 79 of Ashland, husband of Linda Conley Meyers, died Oct. 6 at home. He retired from Armco Steel in the Human Resource Department and was director of Workforce Development at Ashland Community and Technical College. Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at CornerStone Methodist Church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CornerStone United Methodist Church, 2203 29th Street, Ashland 41101. Arrangements are under the direction of Steen Funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you