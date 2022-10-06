WILLIAM NORMAN WALTERS, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., father of William Jeffrey Walters of Ashland and Joseph Walters of Portage, Mich., died Sept. 15 at home. He founded William Walters Construction. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship Fund, 9285 US Route 60, Ashland 41102. www.steenfuenralhome.com.

