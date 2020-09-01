Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM ODELL "BILL" COOPER, 72, husband of 53 years to Janice Duty Cooper, passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home in Anderson County. Bill was born June 26, 1948 in West Hamlin, West Virginia, to William McKinnly Cooper and Dorothea Parsons Cooper. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.O. and Virg Parsons; his Aunt Era, who raised him; and his siblings after their parents' deaths: a brother, James Wendell Cooper, and a sister, JoAnn Collins. Bill served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired manager with Lowe's Home Improvement and Trane Company in Lexington, Ky. Bill enjoyed animals, fishing, history and science fiction. Including his wife, Bill is survived by his son, William Scott Cooper and his wife Kelli, of Harrodsburg, Ky.; three grandchildren, Stefanie Claunch and her husband Lucas, William Douglas Cooper and Abigal Breanna Cooper, all of Harrodsburg, Ky.; three great grandchildren, Alexander, Austin and Alyson Claunch; and a brother, Larry Cooper and his wife Lucy of Sandyville, West Virginia. No public services are scheduled. Ritchie, Peach and Todd Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements. 

