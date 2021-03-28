WILLIAM PARKER HARLOWE, 63, of Lexington, Kentucky, loving husband of Charles Bitner, passed away March 3, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1957, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Jacqueline Roach and Noel Harlowe. He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Harlowe; grandparents, Elizabeth and William Roach, Kitty and Horace Harlowe; aunt, Gail Humphreys; and cousin, Melinda Humphreys Manning. Parker graduated from Barboursville High School in 1975 and attended Marshall University and Columbus College of Art & Design. As a child, he spent summers on his grandparents’ farm deep in the hills of North Carolina. His very first artwork was created on his grandmother’s canvas window shade at the age of five. Parker was fascinated by nature and quickly discovered the patterns on moth wings, the color contrasts of gardens and reveled in the spirals of a sunflower and delicate design of a fern. As a self-employed working artist, he created wonderfully ornate murals for many luxurious private homes and prestigious businesses in Naples, Fla., from 1992-2013. In early 2000 he painted a beautiful mural in the memorial garden at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Lehigh Acres, Fla. He had studio space in one of Chicago’s leading art districts in the neighborhood of Bridgeport, at the Zhou B Art Center, in 2013. From there he moved and settled in Lexington, Ky., where he joined the LexArts and exhibited his work in several shows. He is survived by his husband, Charles Bitner; and beloved pets, Mimi and Ben, of Lexington, Ky.; mother, Jacqueline Howes; brothers, Scott (Kitty) Harlowe of Charlottesville, Va., and Michael Harlowe of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; uncle, Harold Humphreys; cousins, Kimberly Humphreys and Amy (Doug) Williams, all of Houston, TX; along with three nephews and two nieces. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Donations may be made in Parker’s name to the Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Traffic changes coming to mall interstate construction
- Huntington battle with problematic bar hits snag after sale
- Huntington felon jailed after raid uncovers firearms, body armor in basement
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- WVDE begins distributing letters for next round of P-EBT funding
- GENE PAUL JARVIS
- KRISTY ANN CONNER RAMOS
- DEBORAH LYNN GRANT COPLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: Aviation Maintenance Technology program groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, basketball
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show