WILLIAM PAUL LAUDENBACH, 92, of Ashland, widower of Betty Laudenbach, died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in the printing industry. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic School, 932 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

