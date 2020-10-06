Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WILLIAM ROY FRANZ, 69, of Ashland, husband of Linda Hoffman Franz, died Oct. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He owned and operated Garden Roller Rink in Ashland. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 9, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, share stories on social media at Garden Roller Rink.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.