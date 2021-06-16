WILLIAM RUSSELL MARUSHI, 90, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Lois Alley Marushi, died June 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AEP-Big Sandy. Funeral service will be at noon June 16 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

