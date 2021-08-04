WILLIAM T. WATSON of Ashland, widower of Georgia Fannin, died Aug. 1 in Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland. He was owner and operator of White Swan Gallery and Gift Shop and original partner in Midtown Shopping Center. Services will be private. Steen Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Church Window Fund. 

