WILLIAM TIMOTHY CAINES of Ashland, husband of Lenora Caines, died July 28. He opened Pawn Shop Express and later Music Box Express, both in Ashland. There will be a casual gathering to celebrate his life from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Union on Carter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Destin Caines Education Fund at Peoples Bank. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

