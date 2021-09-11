WILLIS GENE ROSS, 87, of Russell, Ky., widower of Peggy Ross, died Sept. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th St. Chapel; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
- Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auction
- Chuck Landon: Karma strikes the AAC
- Tri-State residents protest vaccine mandates
- Huntington Hall of Fame selects four inductees for 2021
- Cabell County deputy takes vacant magistrate seat, brings new perspective to position
- New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff
- Ironton must improve quickly to have chance vs. Moeller
- Man indicted for attempted murder in Cabell County home invasion
- Marshall tops Navy, 49-7, in Huff’s debut
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for season opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats Navy, 49-7
- Photos: Anything That Floats at Beech Fork
- Photos: Labor Day celebration returns to Catlettsburg
- Photos: Protesters rally against vaccine mandates
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells at auction
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. Coastal Carolina
- Photos: The Healing Field
- Photos: Marshall Sustainability Department opens new thrift store