WILLIS GENE ROSS, 87, of Russell, Ky., widower of Peggy Ross, died Sept. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th St. Chapel; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuenralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you