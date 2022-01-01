WILMA BROWN, 68, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Robin Brown, died Dec. 30 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilma’s memory should be directed to Precision Cancer Center in Ashland, Kentucky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

