West Virginia

BILL CAMP, 56, of Southfield, Mich., formerly of Huntington, husband of Alice Camp, died Wednesday in Detroit. He was owner/operator of Detroit Foamwork. Also surviving are his mother, Ruth Camp of Huntington; two sons, William Jeffrey Camp of London, England; and John David Camp of Greensboro, S.C.; one daughter, Denise Camp of Logan, W.Va.; one brother, Dann Camp of South Carolina. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Martenson Funeral Home, Allen Park, Mich. Condolences may be sent to 26000 Rouge Court, Southfield, MI 48034.

