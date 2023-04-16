West Virginia
BILL CAMP, 56, of Southfield, Mich., formerly of Huntington, husband of Alice Camp, died Wednesday in Detroit. He was owner/operator of Detroit Foamwork. Also surviving are his mother, Ruth Camp of Huntington; two sons, William Jeffrey Camp of London, England; and John David Camp of Greensboro, S.C.; one daughter, Denise Camp of Logan, W.Va.; one brother, Dann Camp of South Carolina. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Martenson Funeral Home, Allen Park, Mich. Condolences may be sent to 26000 Rouge Court, Southfield, MI 48034.
MARK A. COOPER, 32, of Hamlin, died Saturday in Putnam General Hospital. Survivors include his parents, Doug and Brenda Thompson Bowen of Hamlin; and one sister, Diana Salmons of Leon, W.Va. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
ANN M. JOHNSON, 73, of New Haven, widow of Louis E. "Dusty" Johnson, died Friday at home. She was a homemaker. Survivors include one daughter, Lois J. Dudding of Mason, W.Va.; two sons, George M. Johnson of Mason and Charles L. Johnson of New Haven; and one sister, Helen Anderson of Jacksonville, Fla. Graveside service 2 p.m. today in Graham Cemetery, New Haven. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. today at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.
FRANK H. PEARMAN, 82, of Huntington, husband of Geneva Pearman, died Saturday in Evercare Nursing Home. He was a retired lumber sales representative. Also surviving are three sons, Brad Pearman of San Francisco, Calif., Jim Pearman of Venice, Calif., and John Pearman of Georgetown, Ky.; one sister, Doris Fleming of Huntington; and one brother, Henry Pearman of Melbourne, Fla. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete.
LUTHER K. RUMBAUGH, 84, of Hurricane, husband of Bernice Rumbaugh, died Friday. He was retired from Union Carbide. Also surviving are two daughters, Nancy Noffsinger of Buffalo, W.Va., and Becky Powell of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sons, Tom Rumbaugh of O'Brien, Fla., and John Rumbaugh of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Dudley Rumbaugh and Alvin Rumbaugh, both of Hurricane; and four sisters, Merdith MacCleery of Luling, La., Martha Lee Smith of Nokomis, Fla., Elizabeth Davis and Myrtle Rumbaugh, both of Hurricane. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hurricane First Baptist Church; burial in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
HERMAN J. SANDERS, 80, of North Star, Mich., formerly of Branchland, husband of Easter Sanders, died Friday in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Survivors include two sons, Holland Sanders of Holton, Mich., and Herman Sanders of North Star, Mich.; two daughters, Phyllis Neace of Ranger, W.Va., and Sharlene Lott of Ithaca, Mich.; four brothers, Mack Jeffrey of Huntington, Arbie Jeffrey of Branchland, Kenneth Sanders and Charles Sanders, both of West Hamlin, W.Va.; and two sisters, Emma Jean Jeffrey Adkins of Melissa, W.Va., and Mary Sanders Fernandez of Branchland. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va., with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 111. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
LISA PAGE SHANNON, 33, of Leon, died Thursday. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her mother, Laura Mae Alford of Leon; one son, Steven Jones of Liberty, W.Va.; one daughter, Jessey Lee Shannon at home; one brother, Roger Lee Harris of Jefferson, W.Va.; and two sisters, Linda Cobb of Red House, W.Va., and Vickie Belcher of Cross Plains, Tenn. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.; burial in New Antioch Cemetery, Red House. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
RUTH "BONNIE" WAGGONER, 63, of Huntington, widow of Charles R. Waggoner, died Friday at home. Survivors include five sisters, Agnes McComas of Glenwood, W.Va., Phyllis Pinkerman of South Point, Ohio, Rosemary Chapman, Emmaline Childers and Gaynell Smith, all of Ona, W.Va. Funeral noon Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Tuesday after 11 a.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Ohio
EDGAR BLOOMFIELD, 70, of Kitts Hill, husband of Ettice Irene Hatfield Bloomfield, died Friday at home. He was a retired carpenter with Northside Drywall, Inc. of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are three sons, Edgar Eugene Bloomfield of Columbus, Sylvester Bloomfield of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Albert Richard Lee Bloomfield of Kitts Hill; two daughters, Martha Ann Coomes of Kitts Hill and Merty Mae Wireman of Waterloo, Ohio; five sisters, Margaret Morris of Beverly, Ohio, Helen Dawson and Doraine (Midge) Bloomfield, both of Washington Court House, Ohio, Phyllis Harrison of Bloomingsburg, Ohio, and Coraine Russell of Gallipolis, Ohio; and four brothers, Leslie Bloomfield Jr. of Lake City, Fla., Dallas Bloomfield of Texas, Clifford Bloomfield and Timothy Bloomfield, both of Columbus. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomfield Cemetery, with military rites by V.F.W. Post 8850. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Monday at Bloomfield's residence. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LONES T. FINLEY, 82, of Marion, husband of Mabel Allen Finley, died April 3, in Marion General Hospital. He retired from Fairfield Engineering. Also surviving are three sons, Jerry Finley, Delbert Finley and Lones Finley Jr., all of Huntington; two daughters, Phyllis Bray and Alfreda Tackett, both of Huntington; and one sister, Alice Walters of Huntington. Burial was in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion.
JAMES THOMAS SHAFFER, 70, of Proctorville, husband of Elizabeth Lambert Shaffer, died Saturday in St. Mary's Hospital. He was retired from AT&T. Also surviving are three sons, Steven Jay Shaffer of Laplaz, Ala., Gregory Alan Shaffer of Miland, Mich., and Bryan Keith Shaffer of Proctorville. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial in Miller Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
V. CAROL TAYLOR, 61, of Cheshire, widow of Charles W. "Bill" Taylor, died Friday at home. She was a desk clerk for Super 8 Motel, Gallipolis. Survivors include two sons, Oliver L. Tayor of Wellston, Ohio, and Charles "Randy" Taylor of Addison, Ohio; one daughter, Brenda Fellure of Cheshire; and one sister, Donna K. McKinney of Addison. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Poplar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Cremeens Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.
Kentucky
PAUL RUSSELL BROWN, 56, of Ashland, died Thursday in University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was an employee of Fields Flower Shop. Survivors include two sisters, Mary R. Bell of Ashland and Ellen V. Harris of Mt. Clemens, Mich.; and one brother, David R. Brown of Springfield, Ohio. Memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church; graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday in Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
THELMA HOLT, 84, of Louisa, widow of Granville Bernard Holt, died Friday in Louisa. She was a homemaker. Survivors include one daughter, Helena Holt of Louisville, Ky.; and one son, Phillip Vanhoose Jr. of Louisa. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa; Pine Hill Cemetery, Louisa. Friends may call from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
IMOGENE TRIMBLE, 78, of Staffordsville, widow of Ray Trimble, died Thursday in University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Survivors include one son, Ray Trimble of Alamogordo, N.M.; and one sister, Nola Mae Stepp of Inez, Ky. Funeral 1 p.m. today at Paintsville Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville. Friends may call after 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
ANNABELLE EVANS YOUNGDALE, 91, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Ashland, widow of Oscar Youngdale, died Monday in Bayfront Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Lazear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Death Notices are paid announcements arranged by local funeral directors and compiled by the obituary reporter, 526-2793, after noon.
Gregory Giles Ballengee
GREGORY GILES BALLENGEE, beloved Husband and Father of Diana and Rachel, age 51, of Hurricane, died April 14, 2000 at home. He was a service manager for Midway Ford, a former employee of Dutch Miller Lincoln Mercury, Harvey Shreve Ford and Moses Ford. A past president of the Parts Service Club. Survivors include his wife, Diana; one daughter, Rachel Ballengee, a junior at Hurricane High School; his father, Frank Ballengee of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Kevin Ballengee of Kenova, WV; one sister, Euna Lee Ballengee of Atlanta, Ga.; father-in-law, Charles E. Clark Sr. of Huntington; special cousin, Karen Piatt of Friendship, Ohio. His mother, Dottie Ballengee and his mother-in-law, Sylvia Wallace Clark, preceded him in death. Services 11 a.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor David A. Clark. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, WV. Pallbearers will be Kevin Ballengee, Charles Clark Jr., David Clark, Darrell Clark, Rodney Clark, Dave Sowards, and Danny Jenkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Willard. Flowers will be appreciated or donations welcome to Kanawha Hospice Care, Dunbar, WV. Family e-mails welcome at g.ballengee@worldnet.att.net.
MRS. ANNA FRANCES "FRANKIE" BROWN, 74, of Kenova, WV, died Thursday, April 13, 2000 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2000 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, WV with Rev. Glen Day officiating. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery. She was born January 13, 1926 in Prichard, WV a daughter of the late Subaskom & Ollie Victoria Starks Frashier. She was a member of the American Legion Post #93 Kenova Auxiliary and a Past President and Member of VFW Post 8429 Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Jack" Brown. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Church of Kenova, WV; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Debbie Brown of Chesapeake, OH and Mike and Phyllis Brown of Newbern, NC; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sherman and Rhetta Frashier of Ellabella, GA and Sturgil and Joyce Frashier of Mason, OH; one sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Marvin Johnson of Sebring, FL; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; and two very special neighbor families, The Midkiffs and The Goedels. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2000 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, WV.
Arlene Dingess Carter
Arlene Dingess Carter
ARLENE DINGESS CARTER, married to Robert L. Carter for 53 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2000 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, April 17, 2000 at the Reger Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Michael Ognibene and Reverend Robert Dille presiding. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Arlene was born in Logan, W.VA. on October 16, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Gypsy Dingess. She was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Dingess and a sister, Jean Rosen. During the 41 years she lived in Huntington, she earned a Masters Degree in Education from Marshall University in Special Education, teaching in Wayne County until she retired in 1989. During her life, she maintained active associations with the Westmoreland Methodist Church, the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, the Retired Teachers Association, and the United Methodist Women in the Ruth Circle. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Jon Robert and George William; five grandchildren, Leslie, Nathan, Michael, Justin and Anna; seven brothers and sisters, her twin, Vernice Gregory, Earl Dingess, Freda Wojcik, Pegge McCreery, Paul Dingess, Jackie Brockell and Marie Bowyer. Friends may call from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider donations to Hospice of Huntington in her memory for the tender, loving care they provided.
RUTH "BONNIE" WAGGONER, 63, of Huntington, passed away Friday, April 14, 2000 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, April 18, 2000 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. Ed Grant and Beth Bondurant, CLP. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born November 27, 1936 in Hardy, KY, a daughter of the late William and Mayme Grimes Woodrum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Waggoner and two sisters, Elfreda Rose and Dorothy Bailey. She is survived by five sisters, Agnes McComas of Glenwood, WV, Phyllis Pinkerman of South Point, OH, Rosemary Chapman, Emmaline Childers and Gaynell Smith, all of Ona; her mother-in-law, Lena Maggard Jones of Barboursville; Bonnie was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families, Jerold McComas, Willie Rose, Jerry Lee Rose, Carol Arkell, Allen Pinkerman, Pam York, Steve Chapman, Rick Chapman, Carey Childers, Tammy Clary, Bethany Wallace and Travis Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV, or the church of your choice. Friends may call Tuesday after 11:00 AM at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
ALRIC ROSS "DAD" CHAPMAN, 77, of South Point, OH, died Thursday, April 13, 2000 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV. Funeral services 11:00 AM Monday, April 17, 2000 at Schneider-Slack Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Chapman officiating. Alric was born March 6, 1923 at Huntington, WV, the son of the late Alric A. and Letha Mae Clay Chapman. He was a retired machine operator for AC&F, an Army Veteran of WWII and of the Baptist Faith. Alric is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Alline Mitchell Chapman of South Point, OH; three daughters, Letha and John Spry of Huntington, WV, Jeanie Chapman and Danny Yaste of Huntington, WV and Mary Hullinger and Ralph Hullinger of South Point, OH; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Kathy Chapman of Scottown, OH; one sister, Nada Booth of South Point, OH; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Cliff and Sylvia Chapman of Huntington, WV, Rev. Jerry and Zelphia Chapman of Huntington, WV and Bill and Brenda Chapman of Wayne, WV; grandchildren are Amy Spry and Kelly (Josh) Fuller of Huntington, WV, Cindy (Byran) Blake of South Point, OH, Dorothy (Carl Wiles) Hullinger of South Point, OH, Audrey (George Porter) Hullinger of Huntington, WV, April Hullinger of South Point, OH, Shawn Collins of Wayne, WV, Sarah (Paul) Burcham of Scottown, OH and Tamara Chapman of Scottown, OH; three great grandchildren, Kayla Fuller, BJ Blake and Sissy Blake; and special friends, Jay and Brenda Dingus of South Point Shirley Spry of Kill Devil Hill, NC and Bob and Peggy Spry of Huntington. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage, WV with Military Graveside Services by VFW Post 9738 of Guyandotte. Friends may call from 6 to 8 PM Sunday, April 16 at Schneider-Slack Funeral Home in Chesapeake, OH.
MR. RALPH ERNEST HUTCHINSON, 88, of Maysville, KY, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 10, 2000 in Maysville, KY Extended Care Facility. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Dean Bauer, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church of Maysville, KY officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County, West Virginia. He was born July 15, 1911 in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Jeremiah C. and Fannie Johnson Hutchinson. He was a retired employee of Heiner's Bakery and was a veteran having served in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern Louise Ray Hutchinson on October 13, 1989; one brother and five sisters. Survivors include four daughters, Mrs. Ron (Gloria) Napier, Brush Prairie, Washington, Mrs. Bennie (Linda) Pelfrey and Mrs. William (Carol) Parker, both of Huntington, W.Va., and Mrs. Charles (Sally) Huss, Maysville, KY, with whom he made his home for the last three years; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home.