West Virginia
Tom Crute
TOM CRUTE, 85, of Croton on Hudson, N.Y., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., and Beech Fork, W.Va., was born on Dec. 24, 1927, and passed away on Jan. 2, 2013. Tom was the son of the late Thomas Leonidas Crute and Nettie May Ellis Crute, the son-in-law of the late Elmer and Mae Tabor and widower of Jean Tabor Crute who died in July 1995. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2013, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va., with the American Legion Post #93 conducting military graveside rites. Tom was an Ombudsman for the Veterans Administration Hospital and a World War II veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Huntington Lions Club for many years. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Crute Jr. He is survived by his children, Dr. Kathleen Mae Crute, of East Lynn, W.Va., Dr. Denise Elaine Crute of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and Sean Kevin Crute of Durham, N.C.; his son-in-law, Michael James Keefe of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; and his grandsons, Aidan Thomas Keefe and Liam James Keefe of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation or gift in his memory to Central American Medical Outreach, 322 Westwood Avenue, Orville, OH 44667 www.camo.org.
June Davis
JUNE DAVIS, 68, of Huntington, was called home by God on Dec. 31, 2012. She is preceded in death by her parents Junior and Sadie Austin Davis, and a brother James Davis. She is survived by her two triplet sisters, Jean and Jane Davis; a sister, Ella Davis; a brother, Junior Davis; and a host of family at the Central Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a member since January of 1985. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, at Central Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington by Pastor Steve Williams. A visitation will be held from noon until service time. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DIANA SUE ADKINS, 57, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 4. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service.
HOWARD O. BROWN, 46, of Huntington died Jan. 4 at home. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio.
MAC ALLEN CHAPMAN, 84, of Barboursville died Jan. 3. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; entombment at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation form 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com.
ALLAN STEPHEN TRIPLETT, 11/7/27 - 12/31/12. Al is finally at rest after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. A native of Louisville, Ky., Al was raised in Huntington, W.Va. Upon his graduation from Kentucky Military Institute in Louisville, Al served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. Al graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., where he met his wife of sixty years, Helen Jean Emerson. While vacationing in Corpus Christi in 1957, Al decided he liked Texas and found employment with Graybar Electric Co. Al spent the rest of his career in sales, working for Futorian and then Sealy Mattress Co., for 25 years before his retirement in 1989. Al will be remembered by family and friends for his wit and charisma. Some of Al's favorite moments were times spent with family and monthly lunches with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Al is preceded in death by his parents, Green and Genevieve Triplett; and his brother-in-law, Gordon Emerson. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; son, Stephen and wife Debbie; grandson, Cody and his mother Sheri; son, Gary and wife Linda and their children, Lauren and Blake; and sister-in-law, Carolyn and her sons Scott, Larry and Mike, and their families. Al's ashes will be interred at a private family service at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. A memorial service will be in the Chapel at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77042, on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, at 3 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Mike Fry presiding. A reception will be held in the Library immediately following. The family expresses sincere thanks to Dr. John Levins, Nancy Martinez, and the entire staff at Barton House for their excellent care. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude, contributions in memory of Al be directed to his favorite charity, The Salvation Army, 1500 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002. Rest in peace Al!
AL HESS, 88, of Huntington, widower of Lois Hess, died Dec. 31, 2012, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked for the former W.T. Grant Company. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
GENE WEBSTER KESSINGER, 74, of Genoa, W.Va., widower of Pearl Patricia Nailard Kessinger, died Jan. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be held at a later time at Crabtree Cemetery, Genoa. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JUDY KAY MORRIS, 64, of Milton died Jan. 3. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial will follow in Templeton Cemetery, Milton. Visitation one hour before service.
ASSAF SALIBA, 94, of Huntington, widower of Fraezza Saliba, died Jan. 3 at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JANET MAY SNYDER, 67, of Huntington, wife of Jimmie Snyder, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
BETTY LEE STAFFORD, 82, of Wayne died Jan. 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Wayne; burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
EALIE ELKINS STEPHENS, 76, of Yawkey, W.Va., widow of Jerry Stephens, died Jan. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Alamander Elkins Cemetery, Parsoner, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 pm. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ohio
GARY BOWMAN, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Bambi Lewis Bowman, died Jan. 2 in The Cleveland Clinic. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
THOMAS GESWEIN, 82, of Ironton, died Jan. 3 in JoLin Health Care Center, Ironton. Arrangements incomplete at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton.
Larry H. McSweeney
LARRY H. McSWEENEY, age 83, arrived in heaven at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013. He was born May 5, 1929, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Pearlie and Mary McSweeney. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Kirk McSweeney; also preceding him a brother, Wesley McSweeney; four sisters, Janie McClellan, Marie Thompson, Ethel Brammer and Violet Marshall; and a great-grandson, Jacob Thacker. He is survived by his wife, Maria McSweeney, and his children, Joe (Patsy) McSweeney of South Point, Ohio, Sandra Blackburn of South Point, Ohio, Lisa McSweeney of Proctorville, Ohio, and Scott McSweeney of Huntington, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Melissa (Stewart) Musick, Stacey (Jon) Thacker, Dwayne McSweeney and Chloe Wilcox; four great-grandchildren, Ashley (Wes) Rhoden, Emily Musick, Alley Musick and Wyatt Thacker; two step-great-grandchildren, Rilie and Kelsey Rhoden; and two brothers, Jim (Fannie) McSweeney of South Point, Ohio, and Ed (Mary) McSweeney of Merryville, La. Larry served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the masonic lodge #0781 F&AM in Cleveland, Ohio, and he was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Cincinnati. He worked for Island Creek Coal Company in Delbarton, W.Va., until he relocated his family to South Point, Ohio, in 1963. In February 1967, he opened up a small machine shop on his farm in South Point and became his own boss, which was his goal in life. After 47 years of hard work and sacrifice, McSweeney's Inc. is a thriving business and he has touched the lives of many people in the community. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. By his wishes there will be no services and memorial donations may go to Cabell Huntington Hospital Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/hall.
GOLDIE ALICE THOMPSON, 93, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 4 at home in Orient, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
ROBERT WEBB, 78, of Ironton died Jan. 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center Ironton Campus. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton.
Kentucky
GARY LEE BOWLING SR., 69, of Grayson, Ky., died Jan. 4. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Malone Funeral Home, Grayson. Visitation after 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.malonefuneralhome.com.
EDGAR WILLIS BRADLEY, 69, of Louisa, Ky., died Jan 3 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Meades Branch FWB Church, Louisa; burial at Bryant Cemetery, Charley, Ky. Visitation after 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa.
GENE KITCHEN, 80, of Grayson, Ky., widower of Betty Kitchen, died Jan. 3 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson; burial at East Carter Memory Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.sparksfh.com.
JAMES R. McDOWELL, 72, of Grayson, Ky., husband of Ottie McDowell, died Jan. 3 in Ashland (Ky.) Community Hospice Care Center. He was a farmer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson; burial at Ison Cemetery. Visitation after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.sparksfh.com.
WARREN RITCHIE, 80, of Fisty, Ky., died Jan. 3 in Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial at Fisty Cemetery. Visitation continues until service time at the funeral home.
EARL LLOYD THORNSBERRY, 62, formerly of Floyd County, Ky., husband of Brenda Whitaker Thornsberry, died Jan. 2 in Waterford, Mich., where he was residing. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Riverside Chapel, Waterford.
XZAIVER T WAYNE WITHAM, 14, of Fallsburg, Ky., son of Michael Paul and Freedom Williamson of Fallsburg, died Jan. 3. He was a student at Fallsburg K8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Fallsburg Tabernacle Church; burial at Williamson Family Cemetery. Visitation continues until service time at the church. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
BETTY JEAN FAIRCHILD WYER, 78, of Ashland, widow of Thomas Prichard Wyer, died Jan. 4 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a former Realtor. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Smith-Claxton Cemetery, Hopewell, Ky. There is no visitation at her request. Arrangements by Preston Family Funeral Home, Ashland. www.prestonfamilyfuneralhome.com.