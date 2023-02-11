West Virginia
Susan Parsons
SUSAN PARSONS, 82, of Huntington passed away peacefully on May 8, 2013, at Midland Meadows Assisted Living in Ona, W.Va. She was born Hazel Jo Bailey and later nicknamed "Susan" by her grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Victor Bailey and Blanche Fischbach Bailey of Kenova, W.Va. Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jess; and brothers, Clarence Clifford "Mike" Bailey, Earl Bailey and John Bailey; and a sister, Pauline Thompson. She is survived by a sister, Eleanor Roach; a brother, Larry Bailey; and a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Fred Rodgers, who reside in Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by a daughter, Lynn Hanna and husband John; and sons, Jonathon M. Parsons and wife Melissa, and Jeffrey B. Parsons. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jessica and Scott Duernberger, Nathan Sparks, Amber Hanna, John Matthew Hanna and Kelly Dew; and great-grandchildren, Voss and Odin Duernberger and Thor and Iris Hanna. During her lifetime, she was a lover of all living things. She took in under her care many pets and neighborhood children. Her love of decorating and remodeling led her and Jess to move multiple times while always enjoying the challenge of making a home beautiful. With all her kindness, she could not be misinterpreted as a push-over. She was a strong-willed woman and it was especially apparent when it came to card playing. Her competitiveness made her quite a challenge to defeat at bridge, rummy, cribbage or set back. When alone, she felt comfort in playing Solitaire. Susan will be missed by all that knew her for her beauty both inside and out. The family is so appreciative to Midland Meadows Assisted Living for their compassionate care giving and Hospice of Huntington for helping during her time of need. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. A family memorial will be held there at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th, with the Reverend Hubert Harvey presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Berling Thomas Miller
BERLING THOMAS MILLER, 85, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2013, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 12, 2013, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Dr. C.J. Adkins. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Berling was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Isaac Russell and Cora Diddle Miller, In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy; and two sisters, Naomi Tignor and Betty Louise Conard. Berling was retired from Columbia Gas Co., a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during WWII, and a longtime member of Westmoreland Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Linville Miller; two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen Thomas and Bettina Miller of North Carolina and Robert Michael and Sue Miller of California; four grandchildren, Scott and Eric Miller and Aaron and Sidney Miller; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Brendan, Delaney, Luke and Bennett Miller; and one sister, Dorcas Gregory of Morgantown, W.Va. Friends may call Sunday, May 12, 2013, from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
BETTIE JOE CHAFFIN, 84, of Huntington, widow of Howard Chaffin, died May 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a home health caregiver. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WENDELL COLEMAN, 58, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Johnson Coleman, died May 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
HELEN MARIE DOLEN HAZELETT, 76, of Huntington died May 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Temple Church, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Wilda May Dillon
WILDA MAY DILLON, 104, of Radnor, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2013, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2013, at The Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Dingess, W.Va., with Elders Arthur May and Hobert Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at the Dillon-Prince Cemetery, Dingess, W.Va. She was born July 19, 1908, at Kirk, W.Va., the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Hannah May. Wilda was baptized in July 1940 by Preacher Grover Carey and became a member of the Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church, where she retained her membership until her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Riley Dillon Sr.; two sons, William Riley Dillon Jr. and Everett Dillon; three daughters, Gracie Stultz, Lola Taylor and Oma Straub; grandchildren, Billy Robertson, Scott Straub, Carolyn Fry, Teddy Joe McConnell, Dennis Fosgate and Yvonne Day; sons-in-law, Willard Stultz, Roy Robertson and Leo Straub; a daughter-in-law, Elsie Dillon; five brothers, Isaac, William, Sherman, Jeff and Blackburn May; and four sisters, Pearl Dillon, Georgia Vance, Lola Lackey and Janie Prince. Surviving Wilda are three daughters and sons-in-law, Antha Robertson, Ola and James Nicholson, and Bessie and Joe McConnell; eight sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Faye, Dewey, John and Mary Jo, Henry and Martha, Jeff and Yvonne, Dennis and Billie Joe, Jeryl Paul and Faye, and Michael and Deloris Dillon; and two daughters-in-law, Trula and Kelly Dillon. Also surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Causby and Hayes Stanley. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and great-great- great-grandchildren. The family can never express or be thankful enough for mom's caregiver and the health care providers who helped care for her. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2013, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va.
ELOISE FIZER HENDERSON, 94, of Hurricane, W.Va., widow of Darrell Ray Henderson, died May 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was owner of Eloise Beauty Shop. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane; burial in Valley View Memorial Park.
Leonard Kirk
Kenova, W.Va., native LEONARD A. KIRK, 74, of Galion, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 8, 2013, unexpectedly after a sudden illness at home with his loving wife, Joyce at his side. Born Sept. 12, 1938, in Louisa, Ky., he was the son of the late Leonard M. and Geneva Davis Kirk who resides in Galion. Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Joyce A. McComas, on Sept. 1, 1956, three months after their graduation from Buffalo High School in Kenova, W.Va., where during his senior year he threw six no-hitters as a 16-year-old pitcher on the baseball team. Known in the sports pages as "Fireball Kirk" he was drafted by the New York Giants. He worked 42 years at Galion Manufacturing/Dresser as a welder and assembler, retiring in 1998. After retirement, Leonard worked part-time at the Galion Public Library, maintaining the facility and grounds. Leonard managed Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He was active in the Masonic order and Christ United Methodist Church. Even though Leonard led a busy and active life, his number one priority was always his family, his faith and his friends. He lived life to the fullest. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Shelly Kirk of Galion, Ohio, and Jeff and Laurie Kirk of Powell, Ohio; and nine grandchildren. A Celebration of Leonard's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2013, at Christ United Methodist Church in Galion, Ohio, with his close friend, Rev. Don Trigg officiating. His family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the celebration. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 130 East Walnut St. Galion, OH 44833 or to Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market Street, Galion, OH 44833. A complete obituary and guest registry are available at www.richardsondavis.com.
AARON JOSEPH BOWMAN, 34, of Huntington died May 8 in Lancaster, Pa. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
VERBA HELEN FINLEY MANNING, 92, of Milton died May 10. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial follows in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. Contributions may be made to Zoar Baptist Church, 1955 Balls Gap Road, Milton, WV, 25541 or Sunrise Temple Baptist Church.
LAWRENCE EDWIN McKNIGHT, 81, of Kenova, died May 10 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio.
CONNIE CHURCH POWERS, 61, of Huntington, wife of Lee Powers, died May 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Remembrance. There will be no visitation. Klingel Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
LEONARD GUY PRESLEY, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 9 in Ravenswood (W.Va.) Care Center. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. There is no visitation. Arrangements by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
THOMAS C. REITMIRE, 72, of Letart, W.Va., died May 8 at Cornerstone Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. At his request, there will be no visitation. Services will be at a later time. Arrangements by Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DOSS SKEENS, 90, of Wayne, widower of Mae Skeens, died May 9 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
PASTOR JOHN STAFFORD, 58, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 10 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
BRENDA LEAH PENNINGTON TOMBLIN, 62, of Wayne, died May 8 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial will follow in Rowe-Dean Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
MARY EVELYN WELCH, 77, of Huntington, wife of Donald R. Welch, died May 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a home caregiver for veterans. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES EUGENE WILLIAMS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Fallie Williamson Williams, died May 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired truck driver for the City of Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Ohio
DAVID DANFORD, 57, of Crown City, Ohio, died May 9 in Huntington. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio.
DELORES E. HUPP, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, widow of Robert E. Hupp, died May 9 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Cremeens Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Visitation two hours before service.
PAUL ROGER MONTGOMERY, 78, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Evelyn Montgomery, died May 9 at home. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A private service will be held a later date. Willis Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made to Holzer Hospice.
JAMES MORTON, 48, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Morton, died May 5 in Orlando, Fla. He was a construction worker. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Slab Fork Cemetery. O'Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of services.
Kentucky
DONALD G. DINGESS, 81, of Wurtland, Ky., husband of Betty Conley Dingess, died May 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Carman Funeral Home, Greenup, Ky.; burial will follow at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North East. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
RICHIE DEAN ELKINS, 53, of London, Ky., son of Silas Elkins of London and Blanch Patton of Lawrenceburg, Ky., died May 8 at home. He was a disabled steel factory worker. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Dave Mullins Cemetery, Melvin, Ky. Donations may be made to the funeral home.
PATRICIA A. GILLUM, 76, of Wurtland, Ky., wife of Paul Gillum, died May 9 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Wurtland Church of God; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Music Family Funeral Home, Greenup, Ky.
WILLIAM J. GREENE, 88, of Ashland, widower of Betty Greene, died May 10 at home. Arrangements incomplete at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1701 Winchester Ave. Ashland, KY 41101.
VONNIE JUNE MOORE, 79, of McDowell, Ky., widow of Bennie Moore, died May 10 in Highlands Regional Medical Center. She was a retired grocery store owner. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell. Visitation from 6 p.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
WYATT ELI PICK, infant son of Adam and Heather Pick of Ashland, Ky., died May 9 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
CLIFFORD SMITH, 82, of Garrett, Ky., husband of Rose Marie Smith, died May 9 at home. He was a retired factory worker for General Motors. Funeral service will be noon Monday, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Living Waters Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 3 and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 to noon Monday at the funeral home.
FORREST ELWOOD STEVENS, 78, of Argillite, Ky., widower of Gladys Jana Stevens, died May 10 at home. He was a retired carman for CSX Transportation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wright's Funeral Home, Greenup, Ky.; burial in Stevens Cemetery, Argillite. Visitation after 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
CAROL D. SUTTLES, 69, of Wurtland, Ky., died May 10 in Wurtland Nursing & Rehab Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Carman Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service.