JUNE BAILEY, 60, of East Lynn, wife of Lowell Bailey, died Sunday in St. Mary's Hospital. She was an employee of S.S. Logan Packing Co. Also surviving are her mother, Nellie Charles of East Lynn; two daughters, Barbara Williamson and Linda Blevins, both of Huntington; two sons, Lowell David Bailey of East Lynn and Terry Wayne Bailey of Huntington; and one sister, Betty Dotson of Belfrey, Ky. Funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crippled Children's Foundation. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

