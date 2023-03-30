West Virginia
JUNE BAILEY, 60, of East Lynn, wife of Lowell Bailey, died Sunday in St. Mary's Hospital. She was an employee of S.S. Logan Packing Co. Also surviving are her mother, Nellie Charles of East Lynn; two daughters, Barbara Williamson and Linda Blevins, both of Huntington; two sons, Lowell David Bailey of East Lynn and Terry Wayne Bailey of Huntington; and one sister, Betty Dotson of Belfrey, Ky. Funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crippled Children's Foundation. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS BROWNING, 81, of Kenova, widower of Molly Melissie Glover Browning, died Sunday in St. Mary's Hospital. He was a former employee of Gould National Battery. Survivors include two daughters, Mary L. Schmitz of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Hope Wallin of Kenova; and two sons, Harlan Curtis Browning of Kenova and Anthony Browning of Hobe Sound, Fla. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
CECIL B. "PAPPY" QUICK, 88, of Huntington, widower of Anna Ruth Jack Quick, died Saturday in St. Mary's Hospital. He was a self-employed tile setter. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Burke of Huntington and Karen Thompson of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sons, Lewis Quick and Sebert Quick, both of Huntington; one sister, Gracie Quick of Lewisburg; and four brothers, Monty Quick of Roanoke, Va., and Lloyd Quick, Preston Quick and Paul Quick, all of Lewisburg. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Slack Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
RICHARD G. SHINHAM, 65, of Palmetto, Fla., husband of Shirley Grimm Shinham, died Thursday in North Carolina. He was owner and operator of T.S.J. Associates Insurance Agency. Also surviving are one daughter, Terra D. Burnett of Huntington; and two sons, Scott B. Shinham and Jeff R. Shinham, both of Bradenton, Fla. Funeral 2 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bradenton; burial in Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton, Fla. Donations may be made to Angel Medical Center, P.O. Box 1209, Franklin, NC 28734. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, Bradenton, is in charge of arrangements.
WOODROW W. "WOODY" STEWART, 83, of South Charleston, husband of Faye Stewart, died Saturday in Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a retired mine foreman for Southern Appalachian Coal Co. Also surviving are one daughter, Beverly Samples of South Charleston; two sons, Jerry Stewart and Jimmy Stewart, both of South Charleston; and five sisters, Alice Zahn of Albany, Ore., Eunice Grimsley of Higbee, Mont., Mary Hager of Fairplain and Jewel Asbury and Patsy Midkiff, both of South Charleston. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek; burial in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ohio
WILLARD Z. PERRY, 60, of Ostrander, husband of Patricia Dingus Perry, died Saturday in Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was an employee of Ranco Manufacturing. Also surviving are one son, Steve Perry of Delaware; three daughters, Malica Hauer of Marysville, Michelle Needels of Ostrander and Twana Perry of Columbus; two sisters, Aleen Jordan of Ostrander and Kathleen Chambers of Huntington; and stepmother, Juanita Perry of Huntington. Funeral 11 a.m. Friday at Richmond-Callaham Funeral Home, Warfield, Ky.; burial in Jennies Creek Cemetery, Crum, W.Va. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bennett Brown Rodman Funeral Home, Delaware, and also from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Richmond-Callaham Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Kentucky
WANDA MAE ADKINS, 46, of Lowmansville, died Friday at home. She was a cashier. Survivors include her father, Tollie Estill Williams; one daughter, Jamie Ann Adkins of Lowmansville; one brother, Tollie Estill Williams Jr. of Rockvale, Tenn.; and four sisters, Connie Jenkins of Millersville, Tenn., Nikkie Spradlin of Denver, Ruby Stephens of Lebanon, Tenn., and Pina Chandler of River. Funeral 11 a.m. today at Paintsville Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Williams Family Cemetery, Lowmansville. Friends may call after 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
ELLA RUCKER BOLT, 89, of Rush, widow of Oscar V. Bolt, died Saturday in Boyd County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker and caregiver. Survivors include one son, Beecher V. Bolt of Ashland; and three sisters, Edith Moore of Ironton, Mary F. Murnin of Columbus, Ohio, and Ruth A. Crabtree of Melbourne, Fla. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home, Cannonsburg Chapel; burial in Ross Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
ARLEN CALHOUN, 73, of Station Branch, husband of Wanda Goble Calhoun, died Sunday in Highland Regional Medical Center. He was a laborer with Kentucky State Highway Department. Also surviving are four sons, Donald Ray Calhoun of Knott County, Randall Calhoun, Tim Calhoun and Kevin Calhoun, all of Prestonsburg; three daughters, Edna Ousley of Martin, and Debra Blackburn and Kimberly Calhoun, both of Prestonsburg; and four sisters, Blanche Younce of River, and Opal Younce, Easter Slone and Loma Hatfield, all of Prestonsburg. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday at Third Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg; burial in Calhoun Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Friends may call from noon today at the home of Arlen and Wanda Calhoun, Station Branch. Floyd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELMER LEE JOHNSON, 50, of Weeksbury, husband of Sue Ellen Johnson, died Saturday at home. He was a former coal miner. Also surviving are two sons, Elmer Lee Johnson Jr. of Wheelwright and Timothy Neil Johnson of Weeksbury; two daughters, Shawana Lee Collins of Hi Hat and Crystal Lea Johnson of Weeksbury; three sisters, Aileen Green of Tenn., and Linnie Johnson and Ola Mae Adkins, both of Hi Hat; and four brothers, Dow Johnson of Channahon, Ill., Delmer Johnson of Illinois, James Johnson of Weeksbury and Atha Johnson of Price. Funeral noon Tuesday at Weeksbury Pentecostal Church of God; burial in Johnson Family Cemetery, Weeksbury. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, is in charge of arrangements.
HURSTON KELLEY, 82, of Louisa, husband of Lula Skaggs Kelley, died Sunday in Three Rivers Medical Center. He was a retired oil field worker. Also surviving are one son, Ted Kelley of Louisa; and two sisters, Elsie Collier of Louisa and Ella Pelphrey of Martha. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heston Funeral Home, Louisa; burial in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 2 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
MINNIE MELDA MARTIN, 80, of Lincoln Park, Mich., formerly of Grethel, wife of Earl Martin, died Friday in Oakwood Hospital. She was a nursing assistant. Also surviving are one son, Lee Martin; two daughters, Linda Toohey and Louise Farley; two brothers, Elmer Hall and Hubert Hall; and three sisters, Marie Hall, Louise Spears and Vernice Akers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin; burial in Bruce Hall Cemetery, Galveston. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
DOROTHY ELOISE "DOT" OVERTON, of Ashland, formerly of Huntington, died Saturday in Ashland. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN LIVINGSTON STAMBAUGH, 66, of Oil Springs, died Saturday in Highlands Regional Medical Center. He was a retired maintenance director for Jenny Wiley State Park System. Survivors include four sons, James Walter Stambaugh of Oil Springs, Larry Joe Stambaugh of Paintsville, and Douglas Eugene Stambaugh and Elvis Lee Stambaugh, both of Fallsburg. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tom's Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Stambaugh Cemetery, Stambaugh. Friends may call after 9 a.m. today and Tuesday at Paintsville Funeral Home.
Elmer H. Daniel
ELMER H. DANIEL, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 20, 2000, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2000, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. Terrell Bradley. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born June 20, 1920, in McDowell County, a son of the late John Wesley and Alma Pearl Dyer Daniel. He was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Navy Reserve, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during WWII. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles, Georgie, Reece, Virgil, Cecil and Herman Daniel. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mae Carroll Daniel; one daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Kelly Breedlove of Richmond, Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Wesleigh and Rose Daniel of Barboursville; one brother and sister-in-law, Dorsey and Dixie Daniel of Barboursville; and two grandsons, John and Eric Daniel; many loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends; a special brother-in-law, James Hardaway and a sister-in-law, Viola Trammell, both of Chesterfield, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Highlawn Baptist Church or Jackson Ave. Church of God. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
PAULINE ADKINS, 72, of Hamlin, passed away May 20, 2000, at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Adkins and Oshel Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland. She was born April 30, 1928, a daughter of the late William Johnnie and Dora Tabor Egnor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Adkins; one son, Lonnie Adkins; and one sister, Dollie Louise Adkins. She is survived by six sons and their spouses, Eddie and Bert Adkins of Charleston, W.Va., Denver and Betty Adkins of Sweetland, W.Va., Sidney and Lois Adkins of Pageton, W.Va., Jeffrey and Tawana Adkins, Keith and Diane Adkins, Daris and Miranda Adkins, all of Hamlin; eight daughters and their spouses, Monnie Adkins, Bonnie and Jimmy Egnor, Marlene and Michale Plumley, all of Hamlin, Maxine and Jacky Horn of Pineville, W.Va., Madelyn Adkins, Dora and Bobby Egnor of Griffthsville, Daphvin Saddler of West Hamlin and Avaline and Chuck Adkins of Sias, W.Va.; three brothers, James Cecil Egnor, Lenzo Egnor and Russell Leo Egnor, all of Griffithsville; two sisters, Marvine Nina Breedlove and Izola Egnor, both of Griffithsville; 46 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. Friends may call after 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2000, at Koontz Funeral Home.
MRS. AUDREY O. JOHNSON, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 23, 2000, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton with Rev. Jackie D. Clark and Rev. Tex Nance officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Audrey was born in Huntington on April 9, 1930. She was a daughter of the late Benjamine A. and Pearl L. Swann Burton. Audrey was also preceded in death on July 24, 1994, by her husband, Bennett T. "Sonny" Johnson, Sr. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church, Milton and a homemaker. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Brent Chapman of Ona and Sue and Johnny Mount of Glenwood; five sons and three daughters-in-law, Emmett and Connie Johnson, Talmadge and Vivian Johnson, Roger Johnson, Ronnie Johnson and Ricky and special daughter-in-law, Mitzi Johnson, all of Milton; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Hospice of Cabell and Lincoln Co. and suggests that memorials be made to: Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709, or the Alzheimer's Association, Suite 1100, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60611 in lieu of flowers. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Heck Funeral Home.
BETTY LOU LOCKHART, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 20, 2000, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne County, with Rev. Ray Miller officiating. She was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Garland and Norma Wellman Lockhart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Everett and Frank Lockhart, and two sisters, Edith Lockhart and Verlia Bowen. She was a member of Huntington United Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Ada Bea Harris of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2000, at Chapman's Mortuary, and a procession will leave at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.
BLANCHE M. NOBLE, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Saturday, May 20, 2000, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2000, at Schneider-Slack Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, with Rev. E.S. Harper officiating. Blanche was born April 1, 1906, in Chesapeake, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank Reed and Nancy Henson Reed. She was the loving wife of the late Cecil M. Noble. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and Melvin Noble; four brothers, Carl, Owen, Raymond and Chancy Reed; one sister, Edith Ransbottom; and one grandson, Tony Pate. She is survived by two daughters, Julia Spears (Jeffery) Love of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Deloris Choitz and the late Bill Choitz of Oakley, Calif. She has a special sister, Garnet Snyder of Chesapeake, Ohio. She has four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Yolanda Ramey and fiance, Eddie Bleigh of Proctorville, Ohio, Steve Pate of California, Debbie York and Terry Noble, both of South Point, Ohio, Ronald Spears and Beverly Spears of Columbus, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Amanda Ramey and fiance, Chad Gartin of Proctorville, Ohio, Mathew and Johnathon of California, and Ryan Pate of Indiana, Benj and Caleb Noble, Sean and Travis Daniels, all of South Point, Ohio. A very special niece, Linda (Bob) Rose of Huntington, W.Va., and has several nieces, nephews and a lot of loving friends and a special dog, "Sugar." She will be sadly missed and always loved. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Slack Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio.