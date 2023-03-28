West Virginia

STANDARD LEE ADKINS, 57, of East Lynn, died Saturday in Huntington. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Adkins of East Lynn and Tammy Adkins of Wayne; two sons, Eric Adkins of East Lynn and Jesse Thomas Stevens of Huntington; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bartram of Huntington and Cynthia Gilkerson of Branchland; and three brothers, Calvin Adkins of East Lynn, Sam Adkins of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Johnny Adkins of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Cedar Cliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you