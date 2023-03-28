West Virginia
STANDARD LEE ADKINS, 57, of East Lynn, died Saturday in Huntington. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Adkins of East Lynn and Tammy Adkins of Wayne; two sons, Eric Adkins of East Lynn and Jesse Thomas Stevens of Huntington; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bartram of Huntington and Cynthia Gilkerson of Branchland; and three brothers, Calvin Adkins of East Lynn, Sam Adkins of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Johnny Adkins of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Cedar Cliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
LAURA YVONNE COLLINS, 58, of Wilkinson, widow of Larry Collins, died Saturday in Charleston Area Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her stepfather, Lawrence Thompson of Wilkinson; two sons, Tony Collins and Chad Collins, both of Wilkinson; and one daughter, Kristina Collins of Wilkinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
E. ROY CREMEANS, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Linnie Edmonds Cremeans, died Saturday in St. Mary's Hospital. He was a welding foreman retired from AC&F Industries. Also surviving are two sons, Ronald Cremeans of Burlington, N.C. ,and Roger Cremeans of Ironton; one daughter, Joy Black of Barboursville; and two sisters, Daisy White of Sacramento, Calif., and Marie Foster of Huntington. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Henson Mortuary, Pea Ridge; burial in Maupin Cemetery, Ona. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the mortuary.
MARSHLENE HOWELL, 79, of Huntington, wife of Norman "Cookie" Howell, died Saturday at home. She was retired from Pilgrim Laundry. Also surviving are one daughter, Wanda Thomas Perkins of Huntington; three sisters, Billie Jo Stickler of Sarasota, Fla., Clora Louise Kirk of Wilmington, Del., and Carol Berry of Tampa, Fla.; and one brother, Verlin Hensley of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call at from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the mortuary. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington.
CHARLES "MACKIE" JOHNSON, 78, of Salt Rock, died Sunday at home. Survivors include one sister, Delores Beckett of Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RAYMOND GEORGE POLLARD JR., 82, of Huntington, husband of Mildred McCoy Pollard, died Saturday in St. Mary's Hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of major. Also surviving are one son, Raymond George Pollard III of Churchville, Md.; one daughter, Connie P. Griffith of Conway, S.C.; and three sisters, Ruth E. Frame of Phoenix, Ariz., and Irma V. Bonnet and Ann Stow, both of Peoria, Ariz. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Episcopal Church; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Memorial Fund or the memorial of your choice.
CORA MABEL RIGGS, 78, of Roanoke, died Sunday in Brandon Oaks Health Care Center. She was a bookkeeper for Riggs Veneer Co. Survivors include two daughters, Darla R. Rakes of Rocky Mount, Va., and Carole R. Waldron of Roanoke; one sister, Velva R. Palmer of Amarillo, Tex.; and four brothers, Austin L. Riggs of Melbourne, Fla., Garrett E. Riggs of Almagora, N.M., Raymond H. Riggs of Pulaski, Va., and John D. Riggs of Roanoke. Funeral 8 p.m. today at Thomas Seagle & Sons Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Graveside service and burial 2 p.m. Tuesday in Cyrus Family Cemetery, Wayne. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ohio
CAROL JEAN CLARK, 74, of Proctorville, widow of Mac Clark, died Saturday at home. Survivors include one son, Allen Clark of Proctorville; and one brother, Mike Kaiser of Proctorville. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial in Miller Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
WOODIE LESTER, 57, of Patriot, husband of Melissa Browning Lester, died Saturday in Pleasant Valley Hospital. He was a retired coal miner. Also surviving are four sons, Marlin Lester of Clear Fork, W.Va., and Donavon Lester, Mickie Browning and Brandon Browning, all of Mudsoc; one daughter, Serina Lester of Mudsoc; four brothers, Willie Lester of Patriot, Roger Lester of Oceana, W.Va., Buford Lester of Baisden, W.Va., and George Lester of Simon, W.Va.; and five sisters, Gearldean Ellis of Baisden, Betty Hatfield of Gilbert, W.Va., Tressie Lester of Oceana, Valerie Walls of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., and Pansy Keene of Fanrock, W.Va. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Neal Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
JAMES E. MAYNARD, 35, of Ironton, died Sunday in Veterans Administration Medical Center. Survivors include his mother, Virginia Eldridge of Ironton; and one sister, Debbie Taylor of Shawnee, Kan. Tracy Brammer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ANDREW T. NULL, 90, of Proctorville, husband of Eileen Null, died Saturday in St. Mary's Hospital. He was a retired corrugator operator with Continental Can. Also surviving are one sister, Betty Ward of Proctorville; three brothers, Don Null of N.C., and George Null and Warren Null, both of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
ERMA JEAN RIFFLE, 65, of Syracuse, wife of Rudolph T. Riffle, died Thursday in Stanley Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Also surviving are two sons, Danny H. Riffle of Elkhart, Ind., and Kenneth R. Riffle of Syracuse; and three daughters, Candy K. Burke of Norwood, N.C., Kimberly J. Riffle of Elkhart and Alice F. Finn of Pittsboro, N.C. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel of Letart Falls Cemetery; burial in Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel. Cremeens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA STITT, 53, of Proctorville, died Saturday at home. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
Kentucky
JOE C. LITTLETON, 81, of Grayson, widower of Maxine James Littleton, died Saturday in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Columbus Auto Parts. Survivors include two sons, Gary David Littleton of Grayson and Stephen Littleton of Columbus, Ohio; four sisters, Pauline Pope and Janie Damron, both of Grayson, Jenell "Nell" Stanley of Fredericktown, Ohio, and Beth Burkholder of Centerburg, Ohio; and one brother, Bob Littleton of Grayson. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson; burial in Littleton Cemetery, Gregoryville. Friends may call after 6 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
DOROTHY RUTH SALYER, 73, of Louisa, died Sunday in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Survivors include one daughter, Fredia Cyrus of Lexington; two sons, Rick Cyrus of Louisa and James Barnett Potter of Toledo, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Lou Hampton of Louisa, Cynthia Potter of Toledo and Florence Marco of Columbus, Ohio; and one brother, James Salyer of Louisa. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, Louisa; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa. Friends may call from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home.
HOMER DARRELL WADDELL, 54, of Ashland, husband of Deborah Crace Waddell, died Saturday at home. He was retired from AK Steel. Also surviving are his mother, Chola Barker Waddell of Ashland; four sons, Patrick Waddell of Scott Air Force Base, Ill., David Waddell of Lawton, Okla., Bryan Sager of Ashland and Brent Sager of Lake Helen, Fla.; two sisters, Shirlene Cooley of South Point, Ohio, and Sandra Lynn Waddell of Ashland; and one brother, J. L. Waddell of Columbia, S.C. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Street Tabernacle; burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, and from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Ashland.
Death Notices are paid announcements arranged by local funeral directors and compiled by the obituary reporter, 526-2793, after noon.
Raymond George Pollard Jr.
RAYMOND GEORGE POLLARD, JR., 82, of Huntington, W.Va., loving husband of 58 years of Mildred McCoy Pollard, passed away May 6, 2000, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born July 5, 1917, in New York City, the son of Raymond G. and Florence T. Pollard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Henry A. Pollard and Calvin A. Pollard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Raymond George Pollard III and wife, Peggy C. of Churchville, Md., and a daughter and son-in-law, Connie P. and Michael W. Griffith of Conway, S.C.; sisters, Ruth E. and husband, Francis (Bud) Frame of Phoenix, Ariz., Irma V. Bonnet of Peoria, Ariz., and Ann Stow of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Patrick A. Pollard and wife, Kristin of Bel Air, Md., Phillip A. Pollard and wife, Dawn of Knoxville, Tenn., Michael W. Griffith, Jr. and wife, Robin of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Christopher A. Griffith and wife, Janet of College Station, Texas, and Marielle C. Linton and husband, Michael of Huntington, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Jack and Joseph Pollard of Bel Air, Md., Eleanore and Anna Pollard of Knoxville, Tenn., and especially Jessica and Ray Linton of Huntington, W.Va., and Rosemary and husband, Phillip Baird of Hendersonville, Tenn. He was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute. He served and was decorated as an U.S. Army Artillery Officer in the North African and Italian campaigns during World War II. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of major. He was also retired from the Huntington District Corps of Engineers where he worked on the Huntington floodwall project, the Ohio River locks and dams projects and multiple Corps of Engineers dam and flood control projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Many may also remember him for his post retirement work at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary where he was a comfort to many. He was active in the community, first as a treasurer of St. Peters and for the past 20 years as usher at Trinity Episcopal Churches in Huntington. He served as an officer in the band and athletic booster associations at Vinson High School in the 1950-60's and was a life member of the B. P. O. Elks 313, the VMI Alumni Association, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Engineers Club of Huntington. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, had a fine sense of humor and was widely known as a gentleman. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church by the Rev. Dr. Paul B. Roberts. Interment to follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Crisp, Patrick Pollard, Phillip Pollard, Michael Griffith, Jr., Christopher Griffith, Michael Linton, Phillip Baird and Christopher Baird. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Memorial Fund or the memorial of your choice. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Heritage Center and St. Mary's Hospital for their care and kindness. Friends may call at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Marshlene Howell
MARSHLENE HOWELL, 79, of Huntington, wife of Norman "Cookie" Howell, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2000, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Don Napier and Rev. Luke Richmond officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was born April 10, 1921, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Silmon and Florence Myrtle Childers Cranston. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Thomas Stowers; two sons, William (Billy) Thomas and Michael Dale Thomas; a grandson, Gerald Thomas; and two sisters, Emogene Bronson and Frances Davis. She was retired from Pilgrim Laundry and was a member of Hand of God United Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Wanda Thomas Perkins of Huntington; three sisters, Billie Jo Stickler of Sarasota, Fla., Clora Louise Kirk of Wilmington, Del., formerly of Huntington, and Carol Berry of Tampa, Fla.; and a brother, Verlin Hensley of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two grandchildren, for whom they were guardians, Daniel Gene Johnson and Drema Gail Johnson Smith, both of Huntington; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call at Chapman's Mortuary from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2000.
ANDREW T. NULL, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2000, in St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Swanton officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus, Ohio. He was born March 16, 1910, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Verna Swain Null. He was a retired corrugator operator with Continental Can and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie and Lucy Null; and four brothers, William, Wilson, Loren and Clyde Null. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Eileen Null; one sister, Betty Ward of Proctorville; three brothers, Don Null of North Carolina, and George Null and Warren Null, both of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew, Margaret and Fred Brown of Proctorville. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2000, at Hall Funeral Home, 625 St. Rt. 775, Proctorville, Ohio.
Standard Lee Adkins
STANDARD LEE ADKINS, 57, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 6, 2000, in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Emual Adkins and Minister Delmer Adkins. Burial will be in Cedar Cliff Cemetery. He was born Sept. 5, 1942, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Standard and Nora Baker Adkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by the mother of his children, Sharon Adkins; two daughters, Kimberly Adkins of East Lynn and Tammy Adkins of Wayne, W.Va.; two sons, Eric Adkins of East Lynn, W.Va., and Jesse Thomas Stevens of Huntington; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bartram of Huntington and Cynthia Gilkerson of Branchland; three brothers, Calvin Adkins of East Lynn, W.Va., Sam Adkins of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Johnny Adkins of Ft. Lauderdale; two grandchildren, Kari and Shelton Adkins; a special friend, Kenneth Morris. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, and the medical staff and physicians of St. Mary's Hospital, for their kindness. Friends may call Monday from 6-9 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
CAROL JEAN CLARK, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2000, at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at Hall Funeral Home with Minister Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. She was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Proctorville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Louis B. Kaiser and Beatrice Miller Kaiser of Proctorville. She was a member of the Rome Church of Christ. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mac Clark. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Pat Clark of Proctorville; one grandson, Drew Clark of Proctorville; one brother, Mike Kaiser of Proctorville; one niece, Edwina Spencer of Conway, S.C.; and one nephew, Rick Kaiser of Proctorville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home, 625 St. Rt. 775, Proctorville, Ohio.