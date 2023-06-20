A RICHARDE.DAVISRICHARDE.DAVIS
SYSTEM

RICHARD E. DAVIS, age 72 of Orient, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2023. He was born on December 14, 1950, to the late Ernest and Virginia Messer Davis in Columbus, Ohio. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jimmy Davis and sister Mary Yoder. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Vickie Hornsby Davis, children Bryan (Mindy) Davis, April Sammons and Andrew Davis, his loving grandchildren Alison, Chase, Payten, Autumn, Delaney (Reid), Josiah, Sidney, Savannah, and Reece, great-grandchild Luke, siblings Juanita Lisska and Bernard "Pete" Davis, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Private family burial will be on Wednesday at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you