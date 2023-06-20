A RICHARDE.DAVISRICHARDE.DAVIS

RICHARD E. DAVIS, age 72 of Orient, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2023. He was born on December 14, 1950, to the late Ernest and Virginia Messer Davis in Columbus, Ohio. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jimmy Davis and sister Mary Yoder. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Vickie Hornsby Davis, children Bryan (Mindy) Davis, April Sammons and Andrew Davis, his loving grandchildren Alison, Chase, Payten, Autumn, Delaney (Reid), Josiah, Sidney, Savannah, and Reece, great-grandchild Luke, siblings Juanita Lisska and Bernard "Pete" Davis, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Private family burial will be on Wednesday at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor leases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House
- Chinese company to produce EV battery component in Lawrence County, Ohio
- Four generations over 60 years, Dawson-Thompson Oil Co. in Huntington continues successful wholesale petroleum business
- Federal infrastructure funding gives WV's contractors opportunities
- Herd hoops freshmen getting acclimated through summer workouts
- Kelly Ann Dillard
- Huntington chamber recognizes volunteers, leaders during annual dinner
- New baseball stadium will help team culture more than performance
- Tortilla Factory has been Barboursville hot spot for 8 years
- Mamie White’s Coal Festival performances draw crowds
Collections
- Photos: "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearsal at Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Huntington Juneteenth Celebration
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell County Courthouse picnic
- Photos: 2023 River Cities Cornhole Classic
- Photos: Ironton Culture & Heritage Festival
- Photos: Quilts of Valor presentation at Woodlands
- Photos: Barboursville Cars and Coffee
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth celebration at Harless Field